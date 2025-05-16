Mastercard Unusual Options Activity For May 16

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Mastercard MA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Mastercard.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $395,106, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $106,264.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $520.0 to $620.0 for Mastercard during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mastercard options trades today is 344.8 with a total volume of 1,987.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mastercard's big money trades within a strike price range of $520.0 to $620.0 over the last 30 days.

Mastercard 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $29.6 $29.25 $29.6 $600.00 $100.8K 65 83 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $30.25 $29.55 $29.55 $600.00 $100.4K 65 117 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $30.3 $29.5 $29.57 $600.00 $100.4K 65 151 MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $43.95 $40.6 $43.95 $620.00 $48.3K 12 11 MA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $30.65 $29.3 $30.03 $600.00 $45.0K 65 33

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Mastercard's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,501,422, the price of MA is up by 0.08%, reaching $582.64.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 75 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Mastercard

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $634.25.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Mastercard with a target price of $610. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $635. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $652. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $640.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

