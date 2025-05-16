May 16, 2025 1:03 PM 3 min read

Spotlight on Chipotle Mexican Grill: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Chipotle Mexican Grill. Our analysis of options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $617,604, and 3 were calls, valued at $83,903.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $54.0 and $55.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale trades within a strike price range from $54.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.35 $4.2 $4.2 $55.00 $84.0K 3.9K 1.0K
CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.35 $4.2 $4.2 $55.00 $73.0K 3.9K 848
CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.55 $4.25 $4.55 $55.00 $68.2K 3.9K 300
CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.5 $4.35 $4.5 $55.00 $67.4K 3.9K 450
CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.4 $4.35 $4.4 $55.00 $66.0K 3.9K 150

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?

  • Currently trading with a volume of 3,918,847, the CMG's price is up by 0.5%, now at $52.3.
  • RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.
  • Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $55.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $49. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $54. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, maintaining a target price of $56. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $57. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $63.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Chipotle Mexican Grill options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

CMG Logo
CMGChipotle Mexican Grill Inc
$52.310.53%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
27.94
Growth
70.41
Quality
64.68
Value
15.52
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date of Trade
ticker
Put/Call
Strike Price
DTE
Sentiment
Click to see more Options updates
Posted In:
OptionsMarketsBZI-UOA
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved