7 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $44.50 $93.0K 3.8K 17.7K COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $250.00 $53.2K 6.4K 12.5K UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $50.00 $47.2K 1.0K 687 BULL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $25.00 $315.9K 2.8K 493 FI PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $190.00 $70.6K 17 348 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $355.00 $26.8K 159 26 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $620.00 $28.3K 200 6

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 4409 contract(s) at a $44.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $21.0 per contract. There were 3839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 141 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.2K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 6471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.2K, with a price of $526.0 per contract. There were 1064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 687 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BULL BULL, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 255 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $315.9K, with a price of $1239.0 per contract. There were 2802 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FI FI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 399 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.6K, with a price of $3530.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V V, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 246 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $355.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $1920.0 per contract. There were 159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GS GS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 582 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $620.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $9465.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

