Vertiv Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vertiv Holdings VRT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VRT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Vertiv Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $375,540, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $989,604.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $108.0 for Vertiv Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $108.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.15 $35.8 $36.15 $80.00 $202.4K 1.1K 107 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.2 $35.8 $36.2 $80.00 $191.8K 1.1K 169 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.9 $11.5 $11.9 $92.50 $130.9K 3.9K 214 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $43.4 $42.0 $42.5 $65.00 $127.5K 128 30 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.9 $11.5 $11.9 $92.50 $126.1K 3.9K 339

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vertiv Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Vertiv Holdings's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,933,848, the VRT's price is down by -2.88%, now at $106.33.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $125.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vertiv Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.