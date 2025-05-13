Cytokinetics Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Cytokinetics CYTK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CYTK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Cytokinetics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $63,138, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,105,300.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $50.0 for Cytokinetics over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cytokinetics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cytokinetics's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Cytokinetics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CYTK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.9 $9.1 $9.1 $40.00 $455.0K 3.8K 500 CYTK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.8 $0.5 $0.8 $50.00 $240.3K 5.0K 3.0K CYTK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.2 $5.0 $5.0 $40.00 $175.0K 214 500 CYTK CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.8 $0.5 $0.8 $50.00 $160.0K 5.0K 5.0K CYTK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.9 $0.55 $1.9 $30.00 $63.1K 219 340

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company develops treatments for diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, heart failure, spinal muscular atrophy, and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The treatment is based on small molecules specifically engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. The company is developing muscle-directed investigational medicines that may potentially improve the health span of people with devastating cardiovascular and neuromuscular diseases of impaired muscle function.

In light of the recent options history for Cytokinetics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Cytokinetics

With a trading volume of 2,938,087, the price of CYTK is up by 0.84%, reaching $32.4.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cytokinetics

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $73.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cytokinetics options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.