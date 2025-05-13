What the Options Market Tells Us About Sunrun

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Sunrun.

Looking at options history for Sunrun RUN we detected 45 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $188,282 and 41, calls, for a total amount of $3,063,485.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $16.0 for Sunrun over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Sunrun's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Sunrun's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $16.0 in the last 30 days.

Sunrun Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.72 $1.64 $1.64 $15.00 $187.6K 565 26.5K RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.66 $1.65 $1.65 $15.00 $168.7K 565 25.3K RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.49 $1.44 $1.49 $15.00 $153.6K 565 15.1K RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.54 $1.44 $1.5 $15.00 $135.4K 565 22.5K RUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.46 $1.41 $1.46 $15.00 $125.7K 565 5.7K

About Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Current Position of Sunrun

With a trading volume of 30,131,208, the price of RUN is up by 14.92%, reaching $12.6.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Sunrun

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $8.75.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Sunrun with a target price of $12. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Sunrun, targeting a price of $10. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $6. * An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $7.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.