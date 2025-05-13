A Closer Look at Delta Air Lines's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Delta Air Lines DAL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Delta Air Lines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $86,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $987,125.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $62.5 for Delta Air Lines over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Delta Air Lines's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Delta Air Lines's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $62.5 in the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.15 $8.1 $8.15 $50.00 $254.3K 1.8K 254 DAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.15 $8.1 $8.15 $50.00 $254.3K 1.8K 254 DAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.05 $62.50 $116.2K 966 381 DAL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.05 $62.50 $116.2K 966 381 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $0.31 $0.3 $0.31 $55.00 $108.0K 4.1K 3.6K

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Delta Air Lines, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Delta Air Lines

Trading volume stands at 1,063,730, with DAL's price up by 3.24%, positioned at $52.64.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 58 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Delta Air Lines

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $46.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Delta Air Lines with a target price of $46.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

