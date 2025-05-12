Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Coherent

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Coherent COHR, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in COHR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Coherent. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 11% bullish and 66% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $94,500, and 8 calls, totaling $580,331.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $67.0 to $100.0 for Coherent over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coherent's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coherent's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $67.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Coherent Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COHR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $2.85 $2.25 $2.6 $75.00 $265.0K 4.0K 1.1K COHR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $18.9 $18.8 $18.9 $85.00 $94.4K 1.1K 64 COHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $8.2 $6.9 $7.57 $70.00 $75.7K 1.1K 216 COHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $7.7 $7.4 $7.35 $70.00 $73.5K 1.1K 115 COHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $10.3 $9.1 $9.44 $67.00 $44.6K 87 51

About Coherent

Coherent Corp engaged in materials, networking, and lasers, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and lasers for use in the industrial, communications, electronics and instrumentation markets. The firm operates in three segments Networking, Materials, and Lasers Segment. It generates maximum revenue from Networking segment. The company geographically operates in North America. Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the world.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coherent, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Coherent's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,891,964, the COHR's price is up by 7.69%, now at $76.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 94 days.

What The Experts Say On Coherent

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $90.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Coherent with a target price of $110. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Coherent, targeting a price of $95. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Coherent with a target price of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Coherent with a target price of $80.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.