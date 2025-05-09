What the Options Market Tells Us About Baidu

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $146,961 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $336,366.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $120.0 for Baidu during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Baidu stands at 858.0, with a total volume reaching 1,387.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Baidu, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.7 $11.5 $11.5 $115.00 $136.8K 466 120 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.9 $5.7 $5.9 $105.00 $95.8K 16 652 BIDU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $2.71 $2.45 $2.52 $88.00 $43.5K 994 228 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $5.05 $5.0 $5.0 $90.00 $39.5K 137 80 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $7.6 $7.55 $7.55 $85.00 $37.7K 1.3K 98

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Baidu, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,791,618, the BIDU's price is up by 0.01%, now at $87.66.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Baidu

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $90.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.