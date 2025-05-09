Smart Money Is Betting Big In JD.com Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on JD.com JD, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in JD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for JD.com. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 40% bullish and 60% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $64,130, and 9 calls, totaling $481,039.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $38.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JD.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JD.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $38.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JD.com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $13.15 $13.0 $13.0 $25.00 $128.7K 1.2K 145 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $13.0 $12.85 $13.0 $25.00 $65.0K 1.2K 95 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $35.00 $64.1K 2.7K 121 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $13.0 $12.8 $13.0 $25.00 $58.5K 1.2K 0 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.37 $2.1 $2.1 $35.00 $55.6K 23.4K 0

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Present Market Standing of JD.com

Trading volume stands at 1,107,276, with JD's price up by 0.5%, positioned at $34.29.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 4 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $44.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on JD.com with a target price of $48. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Macquarie lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $35. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on JD.com with a target price of $51.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JD.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.