American Express Unusual Options Activity For May 01

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on American Express. Our analysis of options history for American Express AXP revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $326,415, and 7 were calls, valued at $328,181.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $265.0 and $290.0 for American Express, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale activity within a strike price range from $265.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $20.2 $20.0 $20.0 $270.00 $200.0K 760 100 AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $20.3 $20.0 $20.0 $270.00 $100.0K 760 100 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.75 $4.55 $4.68 $290.00 $93.6K 1.7K 256 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/09/25 $5.8 $5.7 $5.8 $270.00 $58.0K 223 106 AXP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/09/25 $7.7 $7.3 $7.5 $267.50 $41.2K 83 116

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Current Position of American Express

Trading volume stands at 1,136,838, with AXP's price up by 1.29%, positioned at $269.86.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About American Express

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $273.8.

