Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford Motor

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Ford Motor. Our analysis of options history for Ford Motor F revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $214,932, and 7 were calls, valued at $358,989.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.0 and $9.85 for Ford Motor, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.0 to $9.85 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.18 $1.17 $1.17 $8.85 $122.8K 2.2K 1.0K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.1 $0.08 $0.09 $9.00 $84.7K 11.6K 11.0K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $0.34 $0.33 $0.34 $9.85 $57.9K 23.3K 1.8K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $2.72 $2.68 $2.72 $7.00 $43.7K 101 167 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $0.42 $0.4 $0.42 $8.85 $42.3K 21.9K 1.5K

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Ford Motor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Ford Motor's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 124,459,936, with F's price up by 3.33%, positioned at $9.64.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Ford Motor

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $9.0.

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $9. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $7. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Ford Motor with a target price of $9. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Ford Motor, targeting a price of $9. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $11.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.