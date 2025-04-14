This Is What Whales Are Betting On Apollo Global Management

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Apollo Global Management APO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Apollo Global Management. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $202,130, and 11 are calls, amounting to $617,668.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $112.0 to $170.0 for Apollo Global Management over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Apollo Global Management's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Apollo Global Management's significant trades, within a strike price range of $112.0 to $170.0, over the past month.

Apollo Global Management Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.2 $10.0 $10.0 $130.00 $100.0K 4.5K 1 APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $19.3 $16.3 $18.3 $150.00 $91.5K 483 55 APO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/02/25 $8.1 $7.0 $7.55 $125.00 $68.3K 9 316 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $16.6 $16.5 $16.6 $130.00 $64.7K 1.8K 0 APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.6 $7.1 $7.5 $135.00 $63.0K 598 100

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Apollo Global Management, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Apollo Global Management Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,843,383, with APO's price down by -1.0%, positioned at $124.66.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 18 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Apollo Global Management

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $162.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

