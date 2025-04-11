Behind the Scenes of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 218 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 80 are puts, for a total amount of $7,478,011, and 138 are calls, for a total amount of $16,012,352.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $290.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Alibaba Gr Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $290.0, over the past month.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.75 $5.6 $5.75 $120.00 $2.2M 20.7K 21.7K BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.6 $13.15 $13.2 $105.00 $264.0K 2.0K 690 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.55 $13.05 $13.15 $110.00 $263.0K 6.4K 304 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.25 $13.0 $13.1 $110.00 $262.0K 6.4K 304 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.15 $14.8 $14.8 $110.00 $165.9K 4.0K 321

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Trading volume stands at 29,908,299, with BABA's price up by 2.54%, positioned at $106.83.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 32 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $169.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $169. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.