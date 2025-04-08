3 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TLRY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.00 $609.6K 25.5K 4.0K CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $65.00 $26.4K 3.7K 1.0K NVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $105.00 $35.7K 681 156

• Regarding TLRY TLRY, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 283 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $609.6K, with a price of $152.0 per contract. There were 25574 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS CVS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $294.0 per contract. There were 3731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVS NVS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 681 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

