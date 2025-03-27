AT&T's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AT&T T, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in T usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for AT&T. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 71% leaning bullish and 21% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $67,540, and 12 are calls, amounting to $678,369.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.0 to $35.0 for AT&T over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AT&T's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AT&T's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

AT&T 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.55 $4.45 $4.55 $25.00 $227.5K 30.3K 725 T CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.75 $0.72 $0.74 $28.00 $74.0K 13.1K 2.5K T CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $0.66 $0.65 $0.66 $30.00 $64.7K 15.9K 2.6K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $0.97 $0.94 $0.97 $28.00 $48.5K 1.9K 746 T CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.07 $0.05 $0.07 $35.00 $40.2K 11.5K 5.7K

About AT&T

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 15% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 23 million customers, but this business only accounts for 4% of revenue. The firm recently agreed to sell its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AT&T, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 42,835,443, with T's price up by 2.06%, positioned at $28.22.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On AT&T

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $28.25.

* An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on AT&T, maintaining a target price of $28. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for AT&T, targeting a price of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AT&T, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.