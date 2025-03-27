Blackstone's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Blackstone BX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Blackstone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $241,267, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $190,413.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $149.0 to $210.0 for Blackstone during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Blackstone options trades today is 1140.88 with a total volume of 787.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Blackstone's big money trades within a strike price range of $149.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $66.8 $64.5 $66.8 $210.00 $100.2K 210 15 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.25 $11.7 $12.06 $150.00 $60.2K 111 50 BX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $2.11 $1.75 $1.95 $170.00 $39.0K 3.5K 202 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $30.95 $28.55 $28.55 $155.00 $37.1K 59 26 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $30.8 $28.45 $28.45 $155.00 $36.9K 59 39

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.108 trillion in total asset under management, including $820.5 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of September 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (35% and 39%), credit and insurance (31% and 24%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Present Market Standing of Blackstone

Currently trading with a volume of 764,935, the BX's price is down by -1.74%, now at $144.12.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

Expert Opinions on Blackstone

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $170.0.

* An analyst from UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $180. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $160.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Blackstone with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.