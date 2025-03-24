Energy Transfer Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Energy Transfer. Our analysis of options history for Energy Transfer ET revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 75% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $135,915, and 5 were calls, valued at $228,440.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $25.0 for Energy Transfer, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Energy Transfer options trades today is 14486.33 with a total volume of 22,558.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Energy Transfer's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Energy Transfer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.22 $0.2 $0.22 $25.00 $88.0K 35.4K 7.0K ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $0.32 $0.28 $0.28 $19.00 $55.8K 109 4.0K ET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $0.37 $0.24 $0.24 $19.00 $48.1K 109 2.0K ET CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.41 $0.37 $0.4 $20.00 $40.0K 16.5K 1.1K ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.39 $0.37 $0.37 $20.00 $37.0K 16.5K 2.3K

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer owns one of the largest portfolios of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets in the US, primarily in Texas and the US midcontinent region. Its pipeline network includes more than 12,000 miles of intrastate pipelines and 20,000 miles of interstate pipelines. It also owns gathering, processing, and storage facilities in the largest US oil and gas producing regions. Other businesses include a network of natrual gas liquids and refined products facilities, 18,000 miles of crude oil pipelines, and the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. Energy Transfer combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Energy Transfer, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Energy Transfer Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 8,982,925, the ET's price is up by 1.48%, now at $18.88.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days.

Expert Opinions on Energy Transfer

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $22.0.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Energy Transfer, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

