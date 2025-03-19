Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Salesforce

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Salesforce CRM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Salesforce. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $493,107, and 5 are calls, amounting to $299,121.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $340.0 for Salesforce during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce options trades today is 530.5 with a total volume of 829.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $340.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $12.2 $11.4 $11.63 $240.00 $348.9K 11 300 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.05 $6.0 $6.05 $300.00 $101.6K 1.3K 225 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $25.15 $22.9 $24.25 $260.00 $84.8K 43 35 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $17.75 $16.85 $17.75 $295.00 $53.2K 892 30 CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $39.2 $34.35 $37.0 $270.00 $51.8K 18 0

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,071,360, the price of CRM is up 0.12% at $279.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Salesforce

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $380.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Salesforce with a target price of $335. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $367. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $400. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $400.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.