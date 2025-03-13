10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $245.00 $44.1K 8.0K 27.9K AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $190.00 $38.8K 22.4K 4.8K CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $160.00 $50.0K 439 2.2K ANF PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $70.00 $43.6K 292 543 ULTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $330.00 $33.3K 58 221 GRPN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.50 $48.0K 28 203 YUM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $160.00 $40.8K 226 141 SHAK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $125.00 $572.0K 149 130 GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $20.00 $27.4K 85 112 RH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $215.00 $116.6K 8 108

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 14, 2025. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $1080.0 per contract. There were 8084 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27974 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.8K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 22484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 211 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2241 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANF ANF, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 190 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.6K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ULTA ULTA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 58 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRPN GRPN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 98 contract(s) at a $9.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For YUM YUM, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 99 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHAK SHAK, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 309 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $572.0K, with a price of $4400.0 per contract. There were 149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on April 4, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 85 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RH RH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.6K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 8 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

