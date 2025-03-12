Marriott International Unusual Options Activity For March 12

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Marriott International MAR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MAR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Marriott International.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $257,646, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $162,852.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $230.0 to $255.0 for Marriott International over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marriott International options trades today is 133.71 with a total volume of 1,311.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marriott International's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $255.0 over the last 30 days.

Marriott International Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MAR PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.1 $5.6 $5.62 $230.00 $77.5K 268 155 MAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.3 $7.9 $7.9 $250.00 $71.1K 102 109 MAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.3 $10.9 $10.9 $237.50 $63.2K 0 62 MAR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $15.0 $14.4 $14.7 $250.00 $44.1K 244 33 MAR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $7.6 $7.2 $7.6 $240.00 $30.4K 42 40

About Marriott International

Marriott operates 1.7 million rooms across roughly 30 brands. At the end of 2024, luxury represented roughly 10% of total rooms, premium was 43%, select service was 45%, midscale was 1%, and other was 1%. Marriott, Courtyard, and Sheraton are the largest brands, while Autograph, Tribute, Moxy, Aloft, and Element are newer lifestyle brands. Managed and franchised represented 98% of total rooms as of Dec. 31, 2024. North America makes up 62% of total rooms. Managed, franchise, and incentive fees represent the vast majority of revenue and profitability for the company.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Marriott International, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Marriott International

Trading volume stands at 1,046,317, with MAR's price up by 0.93%, positioned at $248.6.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

Expert Opinions on Marriott International

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $297.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Marriott International with a target price of $308. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Marriott International, targeting a price of $301. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Marriott International, which currently sits at a price target of $293. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Marriott International with a target price of $298. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Marriott International, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.