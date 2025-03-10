What the Options Market Tells Us About Mastercard

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $627,504 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $209,723.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $460.0 to $580.0 for Mastercard during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mastercard options trades today is 256.25 with a total volume of 449.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mastercard's big money trades within a strike price range of $460.0 to $580.0 over the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $57.4 $53.0 $53.0 $550.00 $371.0K 11 70 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $22.65 $22.5 $22.5 $520.00 $72.0K 208 32 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $58.5 $56.85 $58.1 $540.00 $57.8K 861 0 MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $54.0 $52.85 $54.0 $580.00 $54.0K 95 10 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.25 $9.85 $10.3 $547.50 $51.4K 217 58

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Mastercard, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Mastercard

Currently trading with a volume of 1,252,390, the MA's price is down by -1.14%, now at $540.52.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days.

Expert Opinions on Mastercard

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $685.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Tigress Financial continues to hold a Strong Buy rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $685.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.