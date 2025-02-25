Behind the Scenes of QuantumScape's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on QuantumScape QS, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in QS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for QuantumScape. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 55% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,135, and 8 calls, totaling $432,286.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $8.0 for QuantumScape during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in QuantumScape's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to QuantumScape's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $8.0 over the preceding 30 days.

QuantumScape Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.07 $1.01 $1.07 $4.00 $106.8K 0 1.1K QS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.37 $1.29 $1.37 $5.00 $68.2K 18.9K 1.0K QS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.15 $2.5 $2.97 $3.00 $59.4K 1.6K 0 QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.63 $1.56 $1.56 $7.00 $54.6K 11.0K 669 QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.65 $1.58 $1.58 $7.00 $39.5K 11.0K 1.1K

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corp is engaged in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles. It developed an anode-less cell design, which delivers high energy density while lowering material costs and simplifying manufacturing.

In light of the recent options history for QuantumScape, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of QuantumScape

With a volume of 7,186,375, the price of QS is down -0.5% at $4.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for QuantumScape

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $7.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for QuantumScape, targeting a price of $8. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on QuantumScape with a target price of $6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for QuantumScape, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.