Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on UBER Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $117,750 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,404,026.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $100.0 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Uber Technologies options trades today is 4226.25 with a total volume of 1,243.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Uber Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.3 $11.7 $13.3 $100.00 $219.3K 1.8K 0 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $24.05 $23.9 $23.9 $75.00 $119.5K 1.1K 1 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.25 $11.2 $11.2 $80.00 $112.0K 2.2K 0 UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.6 $7.55 $7.6 $75.00 $86.6K 14.6K 94 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.35 $8.15 $8.35 $80.00 $83.5K 15.2K 1

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 171 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Uber Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Uber Technologies's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,213,213, the price of UBER is down -0.71% at $80.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

Expert Opinions on Uber Technologies

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $87.8.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $107. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $82.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

