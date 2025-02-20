Behind the Scenes of Boeing's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing BA we detected 43 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $999,255 and 27, calls, for a total amount of $1,997,127.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $390.0 for Boeing, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $390.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.75 $13.5 $13.5 $185.00 $244.3K 4.4K 13 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $19.0 $18.6 $19.0 $180.00 $241.0K 128 136 BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $41.0 $40.7 $40.85 $155.00 $134.8K 587 33 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $13.9 $13.15 $13.43 $180.00 $134.3K 2.7K 100 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $60.25 $60.15 $60.15 $130.00 $120.3K 191 20

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed and Northrop to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Boeing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,991,560, the price of BA is down by -3.02%, reaching $180.53.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Boeing

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $187.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $217. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Underweight rating on Boeing with a target price of $103. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $210. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Boeing with a target price of $207. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $200.

