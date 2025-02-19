Decoding Rocket Lab USA's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Rocket Lab USA RKLB, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RKLB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Rocket Lab USA. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 87% bullish and 12% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $40,500, and 7 calls, totaling $472,710.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $40.0 for Rocket Lab USA over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rocket Lab USA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rocket Lab USA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $40.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rocket Lab USA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $32.00 $228.4K 1.4K 11 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $2.4 $2.36 $2.4 $27.50 $47.9K 360 279 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.56 $26.00 $45.2K 1.5K 30 RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.25 $7.15 $7.25 $37.00 $42.0K 1.5K 3 RKLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.96 $2.7 $2.7 $30.50 $40.5K 288 150

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Current Position of Rocket Lab USA

With a trading volume of 3,811,680, the price of RKLB is down by -1.45%, reaching $27.34.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Rocket Lab USA

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $33.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Rocket Lab USA, targeting a price of $35. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Rocket Lab USA, maintaining a target price of $32.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Rocket Lab USA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.