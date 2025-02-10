Oracle Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Oracle. Our analysis of options history for Oracle ORCL revealed 40 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $109,323, and 38 were calls, valued at $1,735,461.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $280.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/14/25 $1.93 $1.86 $1.93 $180.00 $135.1K 5.3K 5.5K ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $6.8 $6.65 $6.73 $175.00 $125.8K 8.6K 1.2K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $9.65 $9.5 $9.52 $170.00 $95.0K 4.8K 138 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $4.05 $3.95 $4.0 $177.50 $74.8K 1.1K 1.3K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $23.25 $23.15 $23.15 $160.00 $69.4K 4.3K 56

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has more than 400,000 customers in 175 countries.

In light of the recent options history for Oracle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Oracle

With a volume of 2,877,571, the price of ORCL is up 2.44% at $178.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Oracle

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $209.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $205. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $214.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.