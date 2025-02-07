Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BLK Options

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 11 option transactions on BlackRock BLK, with a cumulative value of $442,632. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 3 puts, worth a total of 103,637.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $850.0 and $1060.0 for BlackRock, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BlackRock's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BlackRock's whale activity within a strike price range from $850.0 to $1060.0 in the last 30 days.

BlackRock Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $52.1 $46.1 $49.84 $1000.00 $74.6K 84 25 BLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $72.5 $68.7 $71.0 $1030.00 $71.0K 18 10 BLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $165.0 $163.1 $165.0 $850.00 $66.0K 24 9 BLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $167.0 $166.1 $167.0 $850.00 $50.1K 24 5 BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $51.0 $46.5 $46.5 $1000.00 $46.5K 84 10

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $11.475 trillion in assets under management at the end of September 2024. Its product mix is fairly diverse, with 55% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 7% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

In light of the recent options history for BlackRock, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of BlackRock

Currently trading with a volume of 290,816, the BLK's price is down by -0.89%, now at $997.71.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About BlackRock

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1123.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for BlackRock, targeting a price of $1275. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $1053. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for BlackRock, targeting a price of $1160. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on BlackRock, maintaining a target price of $971. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for BlackRock, targeting a price of $1160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for BlackRock, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.