Skyworks Solutions Unusual Options Activity For February 06

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Skyworks Solutions SWKS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SWKS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 34 extraordinary options activities for Skyworks Solutions. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 28 are puts, totaling $2,714,937, and 6 are calls, amounting to $235,459.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $95.0 for Skyworks Solutions, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Skyworks Solutions's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Skyworks Solutions's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Skyworks Solutions Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWKS PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $20.9 $20.7 $20.9 $85.00 $209.0K 868 574 SWKS PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $21.1 $20.9 $20.9 $85.00 $209.0K 868 374 SWKS PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $20.8 $20.4 $20.75 $85.00 $205.4K 868 474 SWKS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.0 $4.6 $4.9 $55.00 $176.4K 7 373 SWKS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $16.0 $15.6 $16.0 $80.00 $165.9K 2.5K 285

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc produces semiconductors for wireless handsets and other devices that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its main products include power amplifiers, filters, switches, and integrated front-end modules that support wireless transmissions. Skyworks' customers are mostly large smartphone manufacturers, but the firm also has a growing presence in nonhandset applications such as wireless routers, medical devices, and automobiles.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Skyworks Solutions, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Skyworks Solutions Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 11,846,268, with SWKS's price down by -23.98%, positioned at $66.2.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 82 days.

