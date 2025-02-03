Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BAC Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $704,994 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,775,080.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $38.0 and $50.0 for Bank of America, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Bank of America's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Bank of America's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $38.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $5.4 $5.3 $5.35 $47.00 $1.0M 2.0K 1.9K BAC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $10.9 $10.7 $10.7 $40.00 $107.0K 858 214 BAC PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.05 $1.02 $1.03 $45.50 $103.0K 3.5K 1.0K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.17 $2.15 $2.18 $46.00 $98.1K 3.3K 462 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.07 $2.03 $2.07 $47.00 $82.7K 5.9K 654

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.0 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

In light of the recent options history for Bank of America, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Bank of America

Trading volume stands at 23,583,060, with BAC's price up by 0.05%, positioned at $46.33.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $54.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Bank of America, targeting a price of $56. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Bank of America, targeting a price of $58. * An analyst from UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $53. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $53. * An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $52.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bank of America, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.