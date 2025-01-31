ServiceNow Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ServiceNow.

Looking at options history for ServiceNow NOW we detected 60 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $2,502,956 and 41, calls, for a total amount of $2,982,640.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $500.0 and $1340.0 for ServiceNow, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ServiceNow's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ServiceNow's significant trades, within a strike price range of $500.0 to $1340.0, over the past month.

ServiceNow 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/31/25 $66.0 $59.2 $64.0 $1090.00 $320.0K 89 4 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $555.0 $550.0 $550.0 $500.00 $275.0K 17 5 NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $66.0 $65.6 $66.0 $1000.00 $250.8K 474 186 NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $84.5 $79.5 $81.0 $1000.00 $202.5K 25 25 NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $57.2 $51.2 $55.0 $1010.00 $192.5K 133 75

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ServiceNow, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

ServiceNow's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,006,658, the price of NOW is up by 1.65%, reaching $1029.44.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

Expert Opinions on ServiceNow

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1235.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on ServiceNow with a target price of $1300. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on ServiceNow, maintaining a target price of $1275. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $1200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on ServiceNow with a target price of $1200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on ServiceNow with a target price of $1200.

