Applied Mat Unusual Options Activity For January 30

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat AMAT we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $246,250 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $560,223.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $230.0 for Applied Mat, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Mat's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Mat's whale activity within a strike price range from $175.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/31/25 $6.2 $5.2 $5.2 $182.50 $130.0K 445 257 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/31/25 $4.8 $4.65 $4.65 $182.50 $116.2K 445 508 AMAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $6.45 $5.65 $6.0 $200.00 $96.0K 1.3K 162 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.5 $10.0 $10.05 $200.00 $80.4K 1.0K 81 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.0 $1.94 $2.0 $200.00 $80.0K 3.5K 430

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials Inc is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Current Position of Applied Mat

Trading volume stands at 2,123,655, with AMAT's price up by 3.28%, positioned at $181.02.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $200.4.

* An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $165. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $200. * An analyst from Keybanc has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $225. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $202. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.