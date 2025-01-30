Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in ON Semiconductor

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ON Semiconductor. Our analysis of options history for ON Semiconductor ON revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 75% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $168,544, and 3 were calls, valued at $144,950.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $65.0 for ON Semiconductor during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ON Semiconductor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ON Semiconductor's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

ON Semiconductor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ON CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $2.95 $2.71 $2.77 $53.00 $55.4K 35 207 ON CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/14/25 $2.56 $2.46 $2.52 $53.00 $50.4K 35 407 ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.45 $7.4 $7.45 $50.00 $44.7K 2.0K 181 ON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.35 $4.3 $4.35 $50.00 $39.1K 58 92 ON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $7.4 $7.45 $50.00 $35.7K 2.0K 441

About ON Semiconductor

Onsemi is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second-largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and renewable energy.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ON Semiconductor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of ON Semiconductor

Trading volume stands at 2,227,717, with ON's price down by -0.07%, positioned at $53.73.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 11 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About ON Semiconductor

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $71.4.

* An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on ON Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $70. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on ON Semiconductor with a target price of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor with a target price of $77. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ON Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

