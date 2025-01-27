A Closer Look at Goldman Sachs Gr's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Goldman Sachs Gr GS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 36 extraordinary options activities for Goldman Sachs Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $736,408, and 24 are calls, amounting to $2,228,905.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $565.0 and $750.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Goldman Sachs Gr options trades today is 473.88 with a total volume of 4,283.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Goldman Sachs Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $565.0 to $750.0 over the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.75 $20.4 $20.75 $630.00 $647.4K 2.4K 332 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.3 $20.05 $20.3 $630.00 $381.6K 2.4K 520 GS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/31/25 $8.85 $8.6 $8.6 $630.00 $172.8K 975 301 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $12.05 $12.0 $12.0 $750.00 $120.0K 1.7K 100 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $12.05 $11.7 $11.9 $750.00 $117.8K 1.7K 200

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Goldman Sachs Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Goldman Sachs Gr Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,170,301, the price of GS is down by -1.02%, reaching $630.38.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Gr

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $679.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $640. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $760. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $782. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $605. * An analyst from UBS has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $610.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.