Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Starbucks

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Starbucks SBUX, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SBUX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Starbucks. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $70,650, and 7 are calls, amounting to $405,870.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $100.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $19.25 $17.0 $19.25 $95.00 $86.6K 83 45 SBUX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/31/25 $3.7 $3.55 $3.63 $98.00 $72.6K 851 239 SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.3 $17.3 $17.3 $90.00 $62.2K 15.8K 38 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.05 $14.85 $14.98 $90.00 $60.1K 270 40 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.85 $9.75 $9.75 $95.00 $53.6K 3.5K 6

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2024. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Starbucks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Starbucks's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,125,293, the SBUX's price is up by 0.87%, now at $99.67.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Starbucks

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $114.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $114.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Starbucks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.