Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Starbucks

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Starbucks SBUX, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SBUX usually suggests something big is about to happen.
We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Starbucks. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.
The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $70,650, and 7 are calls, amounting to $405,870.
Expected Price Movements
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $100.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.
Volume & Open Interest Development
Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.
Starbucks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview
Noteworthy Options Activity:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|SBUX
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/15/27
|$19.25
|$17.0
|$19.25
|$95.00
|$86.6K
|83
|45
|SBUX
|CALL
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|01/31/25
|$3.7
|$3.55
|$3.63
|$98.00
|$72.6K
|851
|239
|SBUX
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/16/26
|$17.3
|$17.3
|$17.3
|$90.00
|$62.2K
|15.8K
|38
|SBUX
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/19/25
|$15.05
|$14.85
|$14.98
|$90.00
|$60.1K
|270
|40
|SBUX
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|06/20/25
|$9.85
|$9.75
|$9.75
|$95.00
|$53.6K
|3.5K
|6
About Starbucks
Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries as of the end of fiscal 2024. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.
Having examined the options trading patterns of Starbucks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance
Starbucks's Current Market Status
- Currently trading with a volume of 2,125,293, the SBUX's price is up by 0.87%, now at $99.67.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.
What Analysts Are Saying About Starbucks
Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $114.5.
* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Starbucks, targeting a price of $114.
