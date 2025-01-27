Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on INTC Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel INTC revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $530,030, and 23 were calls, valued at $1,504,270.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $30.0 for Intel, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Intel's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Intel's significant trades, within a strike price range of $13.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.9 $9.8 $9.8 $30.00 $210.7K 4.4K 216 INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.15 $10.0 $10.05 $13.00 $201.0K 477 207 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.45 $2.89 $2.88 $19.00 $144.0K 5.3K 0 INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $2.52 $2.5 $2.51 $20.00 $140.8K 7.8K 711 INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.05 $2.02 $2.03 $23.00 $100.8K 11.8K 1.4K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Current Position of Intel

Currently trading with a volume of 30,399,593, the INTC's price is down by -0.86%, now at $20.65.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 3 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Intel options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.