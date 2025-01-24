Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MSFT

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Microsoft. Our analysis of options history for Microsoft MSFT revealed 96 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 45 were puts, with a value of $2,679,072, and 51 were calls, valued at $2,856,738.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $285.0 to $660.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Microsoft's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Microsoft's significant trades, within a strike price range of $285.0 to $660.0, over the past month.

Microsoft Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $35.15 $34.9 $35.15 $460.00 $175.7K 212 50 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.6 $13.55 $13.6 $480.00 $136.0K 3.3K 115 MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/24/25 $11.3 $11.1 $11.21 $435.00 $112.1K 5.0K 885 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/31/25 $11.2 $11.05 $11.11 $442.50 $111.1K 1.1K 654 MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $141.5 $137.05 $138.75 $580.00 $111.0K 449 215

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Microsoft, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Microsoft

Currently trading with a volume of 6,499,807, the MSFT's price is down by -0.54%, now at $444.29.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

