Smart Money Is Betting Big In PLTR Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies PLTR we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,146,854 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $419,120.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $67.5 to $85.0 for Palantir Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $67.5 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.7 $6.65 $6.67 $77.50 $148.2K 10.4K 3.9K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.7 $6.6 $6.66 $77.50 $147.8K 10.4K 2.6K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.7 $6.6 $6.68 $77.50 $126.7K 10.4K 2.2K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/24/25 $1.03 $1.0 $1.02 $80.00 $88.5K 16.3K 9.2K PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.75 $7.65 $7.65 $77.50 $78.0K 294 127

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palantir Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Palantir Technologies

With a trading volume of 10,330,213, the price of PLTR is up by 2.43%, reaching $80.9.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 10 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Palantir Technologies

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $74.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $72. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

