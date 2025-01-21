What the Options Market Tells Us About ASML Holding

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ASML Holding ASML.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $791,700, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $732,110.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $500.0 and $1060.0 for ASML Holding, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ASML Holding options trades today is 220.68 with a total volume of 168.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ASML Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $500.0 to $1060.0 over the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $37.9 $36.5 $36.5 $720.00 $186.1K 373 51 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $70.7 $69.6 $69.6 $790.00 $160.0K 69 0 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $66.0 $65.5 $66.0 $770.00 $151.8K 8 23 ASML PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $63.1 $58.3 $58.3 $770.00 $134.0K 86 0 ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $44.7 $44.0 $44.0 $750.00 $101.2K 770 23

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in manufacturing semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ASML Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 87,979, the ASML's price is up by 0.84%, now at $762.7.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days.

Expert Opinions on ASML Holding

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $860.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $860.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

