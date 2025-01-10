Smart Money Is Betting Big In NOW Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ServiceNow NOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for ServiceNow.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 20%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,173,840, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $210,288.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $820.0 to $1140.0 for ServiceNow during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ServiceNow stands at 97.71, with a total volume reaching 782.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ServiceNow, situated within the strike price corridor from $820.0 to $1140.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/24/25 $55.1 $49.0 $52.62 $1070.00 $131.5K 28 25 NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/10/25 $53.1 $49.3 $51.0 $1075.00 $127.5K 344 59 NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.6 $20.0 $20.0 $1030.00 $124.0K 120 88 NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.4 $20.0 $20.0 $1030.00 $116.0K 120 206 NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.5 $20.0 $20.0 $1030.00 $116.0K 120 88

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

ServiceNow's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 150,468, the price of NOW is down by -2.24%, reaching $1025.61.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 12 days from now.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ServiceNow options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.