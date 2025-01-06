10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $10.00 $44.1K 10.8K 9.7K HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/10/25 $42.00 $31.0K 4.0K 2.6K SAN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $5.00 $55.0K 517 2.1K V CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/10/25 $312.50 $36.0K 29 488 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $37.00 $58.1K 10.4K 325 USB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $55.00 $69.9K 5.7K 297 COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $287.50 $31.0K 103 246 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $75.00 $112.8K 16.4K 204 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $545.00 $45.6K 85 52 PRU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $125.00 $40.0K 387 43

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NU NU, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 1636 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.1K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 10823 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 10, 2025. Parties traded 204 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 4063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2624 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SAN SAN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 165 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2189 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $312.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.1K, with a price of $985.0 per contract. There were 10417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For USB USB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 165 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 479 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.9K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 5770 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 297 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 21 contract(s) at a $287.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $1480.0 per contract. There were 103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.8K, with a price of $1505.0 per contract. There were 16450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 204 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA MA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $545.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 85 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRU PRU, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 375 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 387 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.