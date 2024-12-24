This Is What Whales Are Betting On Goldman Sachs Gr

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr GS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 51 uncommon options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 49%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $470,050, and 43 are calls, for a total amount of $3,308,371.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $600.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Goldman Sachs Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Goldman Sachs Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $600.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $432.4 $426.35 $428.69 $150.00 $428.6K 2 16 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $432.35 $426.05 $428.56 $150.00 $428.5K 2 26 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $428.75 $422.75 $424.48 $155.00 $254.6K 0 38 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $428.2 $422.75 $424.66 $155.00 $212.3K 0 21 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $428.2 $422.75 $424.71 $155.00 $169.8K 0 16

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Goldman Sachs Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Goldman Sachs Gr Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 912,290, the GS's price is up by 2.23%, now at $583.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Goldman Sachs Gr

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $614.6666666666666.

* An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $608. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $686. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

