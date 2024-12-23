Spotlight on Amgen: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Amgen AMGN, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMGN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Amgen. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 10% leaning bullish and 60% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $327,012, and 4 are calls, amounting to $381,036.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $310.0 for Amgen during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amgen options trades today is 108.33 with a total volume of 445.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amgen's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $13.4 $13.2 $13.2 $260.00 $209.8K 127 186 AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $11.9 $11.75 $11.9 $250.00 $147.5K 64 124 AMGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/27/24 $18.45 $16.85 $17.6 $245.00 $70.4K 2 40 AMGN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $131.25 $126.35 $129.07 $135.00 $64.5K 0 5 AMGN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $50.2 $49.75 $50.14 $310.00 $44.9K 159 15

About Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brings several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Current Position of Amgen

With a volume of 1,153,448, the price of AMGN is down -0.14% at $263.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Amgen

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $293.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $330. * An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Underperform, adjusting the price target to $256.

