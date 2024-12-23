Decoding Apollo Global Management's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Apollo Global Management APO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Apollo Global Management.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $281,262, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $236,738.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $185.0 for Apollo Global Management, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apollo Global Management options trades today is 1315.5 with a total volume of 2,992.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apollo Global Management's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.0 $2.85 $2.85 $180.00 $82.6K 1.2K 336 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.2 $12.1 $12.2 $175.00 $64.6K 319 649 APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $59.3 $57.3 $58.7 $115.00 $58.7K 3.4K 10 APO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/27/24 $10.1 $9.5 $9.5 $180.00 $38.0K 280 40 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.6 $7.3 $7.4 $185.00 $35.5K 1.6K 59

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Apollo Global Management, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Apollo Global Management

Trading volume stands at 1,809,704, with APO's price up by 0.73%, positioned at $172.28.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Apollo Global Management

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $202.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Apollo Global Management with a target price of $230. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Apollo Global Management, targeting a price of $197. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Apollo Global Management, targeting a price of $186. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Apollo Global Management with a target price of $202. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $196.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Apollo Global Management, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.