Spotlight on JPMorgan Chase: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $567,565 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,342,170.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $145.0 and $370.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $13.2 $13.0 $13.2 $245.00 $264.0K 1.4K 201 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $39.0 $38.8 $39.0 $220.00 $195.0K 5.9K 50 JPM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $129.7 $125.0 $127.33 $370.00 $127.3K 0 20 JPM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $127.5 $124.75 $126.77 $370.00 $126.7K 0 0 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.85 $9.5 $9.5 $290.00 $95.0K 865 0

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JPMorgan Chase, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

JPMorgan Chase's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,535,176, with JPM's price down by -0.85%, positioned at $241.47.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 34 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.