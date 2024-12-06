10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $150.00 $44.0K 50.9K 78.2K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $350.00 $645.9K 10.4K 9.0K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $75.00 $36.3K 28.4K 7.2K SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/13/24 $46.00 $57.9K 8.7K 6.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $242.50 $38.9K 6.7K 2.3K TWLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $110.00 $48.8K 1.8K 1.6K ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $230.00 $29.2K 890 1.4K SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $107.1K 11.9K 1.3K LRCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $80.00 $1.3 million 194 1.1K ASAN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $12.50 $86.7K 1.6K 1.1K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 13, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 50995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 78277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR MSTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $645.9K, with a price of $6460.0 per contract. There were 10446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $685.0 per contract. There were 28486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on December 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.9K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 8704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $242.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $389.0 per contract. There were 6761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO TWLO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 192 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 1809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1623 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZS ZS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1420 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOUN SOUN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 406 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 155 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.1K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 11988 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1324 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LRCX LRCX, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 252 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1150 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASAN ASAN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 77 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 89 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.7K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 1698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

