10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $65.00 $71.0K 905 3.3K DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $57.00 $25.7K 151 3.0K VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $160.00 $182.5K 858 2.5K ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $26.00 $48.7K 240 1.0K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $145.00 $40.7K 1.0K 922 ACHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.00 $31.5K 7.4K 368 SMR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.50 $27.8K 26.9K 248 PLUG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.00 $30.0K 2.2K 200 BE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.00 $44.2K 2.4K 193 GEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.00 $38.4K 718 104

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding UBER UBER, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 1612 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL DAL, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 802 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $32.0 per contract. There were 151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3019 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRT VRT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $182.5K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2507 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZIM ZIM, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 240 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 163 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 922 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ACHR ACHR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 7413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMR SMR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $1390.0 per contract. There were 26998 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLUG PLUG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 424 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 2211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE BE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 2472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEO GEO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 424 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 718 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.