Barrick Gold Unusual Options Activity For November 15

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Barrick Gold GOLD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GOLD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Barrick Gold. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $74,130, and 6 are calls, amounting to $501,560.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $27.0 for Barrick Gold over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Barrick Gold's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Barrick Gold's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $15.00 $192.1K 13.9K 610 GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.48 $1.4 $1.45 $20.00 $145.0K 51.5K 1.0K GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $1.09 $1.03 $1.03 $27.00 $66.9K 859 650 GOLD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.56 $2.44 $2.44 $18.00 $48.8K 2.9K 239 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $6.05 $7.16 $10.00 $35.6K 4.3K 50

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2023, the firm produced nearly 4.1 million attributable ounces of gold and about 420 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2023, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

Where Is Barrick Gold Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 7,930,339, the price of GOLD is down by -0.62%, reaching $16.75.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Barrick Gold

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $23.0.

* An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Barrick Gold, maintaining a target price of $24. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $22.

