Lam Research Unusual Options Activity For November 12

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lam Research LRCX, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LRCX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Lam Research. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $163,980, and 6 are calls, amounting to $383,121.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $80.5 for Lam Research during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Lam Research's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Lam Research's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $80.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/06/24 $3.05 $2.97 $3.03 $75.00 $121.2K 43 1.0K LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $16.3 $15.5 $16.3 $60.00 $97.8K 226 60 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.35 $5.3 $5.31 $75.00 $95.4K 822 375 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.05 $10.05 $10.05 $75.00 $75.3K 1.5K 383 LRCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $10.85 $10.55 $10.7 $75.00 $53.5K 1.5K 50

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lam Research, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,651,864, with LRCX's price down by -0.61%, positioned at $75.7.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 71 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lam Research

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $94.2.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $100. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Stifel downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Lam Research, targeting a price of $76. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research, maintaining a target price of $85. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B. Riley Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $110.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.