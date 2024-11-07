Wells Fargo Unusual Options Activity For November 07

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Wells Fargo. Our analysis of options history for Wells Fargo WFC revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $67,027, and 7 were calls, valued at $331,635.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $52.5 to $75.0 for Wells Fargo during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wells Fargo options trades today is 8195.5 with a total volume of 2,971.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wells Fargo's big money trades within a strike price range of $52.5 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $18.75 $18.5 $18.5 $52.50 $123.9K 13.0K 68 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $6.5 $6.35 $6.5 $65.00 $48.7K 13.7K 135 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $12.65 $12.45 $12.5 $60.00 $37.5K 10.8K 49 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $18.75 $18.65 $18.65 $52.50 $37.3K 2.1K 20 WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.14 $2.13 $2.13 $70.00 $35.9K 2.6K 542

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,156,095, with WFC's price down by -2.5%, positioned at $70.66.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $66.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $71. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $61. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $77. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Compass Point continues to hold a Neutral rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $60. * An analyst from Phillip Securities upgraded its action to Accumulate with a price target of $65.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.